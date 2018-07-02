Central Texans can anticipate a busy week ahead with plenty of opportunities to get involved in their community and celebrate the Fourth of July.
The week kicks off Monday with the Community Day of Caring, followed by a Killeen City Council workshop Tuesday.
Holiday festivities will be taking place throughout the area midweek and locals can keep the fun rolling with several family events happening this weekend.
Monday
Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church, Douse Community Center, will host a Community Day of Caring from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1000 Jeffries Ave., Killeen. The free event will be an opportunity for those from the local area to receive a variety of services, including: clothing, basic haircuts and styling, manicures and a meal. For more information, call 254-690-5030 or go to andersonchapelkilleen.org.
Tuesday
The Killeen City Council will meet at 5 p.m. at 210 West Avenue C to discuss the city’s airport and other capital improvement projects. There will also be a public hearing on how to spend more than $980,000 in grant money from the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investments Partnerships Program. For more information, go to killeentexas.gov.
Wednesday
The Fourth of July has arrived and several area events will be happening throughout the day.
Fort Hood will host its Independence Day Celebration from 4 to 10 p.m. at Fort Hood Stadium.
The Rodeo Belton Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street.
The 94th annual PRCA Rodeo Fourth of July Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park on South Davis Street.
A Rodeo Round-Up and Fireworks free concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Schoepf’s Old Time Pit Barbecue, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton.
The Fourth of July All American Family Fun Fest will be from 4 to 10:30 p.m. at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., Temple.
The Lampasas Radio Fourth of July Celebration will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at 505 N. Key Ave., Lampasas.
The Salado Historical Society will host its annual free “potluck picnic” beginning at noon in the Salado High School auditorium, 1800 Williams Drive.
For more information on Fourth of July events, city closures and waste disposal schedules, see the events listings.
Thursday
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Clinic will host a Family, Food and Fun day from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. The free family wellness education program and cooking class is for children ages 8 to 15 and their families. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to /www.eventbrite.com/e/july-2018-mclane-childrens-family-food-and-fun-tickets-43630068710
Friday
Scott & White Heath Plan will present a performance by Cap City from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. as part of the 20th annual Hot Summer Sounds Free summer concert series at Miller Park.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. For more information, call Holly at 298-5440.
Saturday
Teach Them to Love (T3L) Community Outreach Ministries will host a Operation Family Matters Summer Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 402 N. Eighth St., Killeen.
The event will feature live stage performances, children’s activities, food trucks and vendors. There will also be a basketball tournament and choir competitions.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host Beat the Heat Family Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 315 W. Avenue B, Temple. The event will feature activities for the entire family. For more information, go to www.templerrhm.org/
Children’s Special Needs Network will host Family Night from 7 to 10 p.m. at Lion’s Junction, 5000 S. Fifth St., Temple. The free event is for children with special needs and their families. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/lions-junction-family-night-tickets-44366545532.
Sunday
No event information for Sunday was available as of press time.
