Nash-King

Debbie Nash-King

 Courtesy Photo

Killeen Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King is hosting a community forum concerning the future of Killeen and other topics at 6 p.m. Monday at Billy Bob’s Burgers, 3921 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. The event is open to the public, regardless of what district residents live.

“All of my events moving forward are community events,” Nash-King said.

