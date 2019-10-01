Community Graphic

Community Hands of Central Texas is hosting a community forum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Deliverance, 3121 Commerce Drive, Killeen.

The community forum is to promote engagement, improve awareness and understanding of Killeen Independent School District’s Strategic Plan, STAAR ratings and Title I school resources, according to event info sent by Philemon Brown.

