Teachers and classmates are mourning after two 16-year-old boys were killed in an accident on Cedar Ridge Road near Gatesville on Saturday, as separate services have been arranged at a Gatesville church this week.
Ethan Sandell and Kyle Tennison were both sophomores at Gatesville High School, officials said in a letter to district families this week.
A third sophomore in the truck was injured but is expected to make a full recovery, said Gatesville High School Principal Yancey Sanderson.
“My heart still hurts for all of us as we process this tragic event,” Sanderson wrote. “We extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”
The district will have extra counselors on the high school campus all week.
Sanderson said that school is accepting cash donations in the front office to help support both families.
Community members are showing their support by opening up their pocketbooks.
Fundraising pages set up for both boys’ funeral expenses reached at least half their goals as of Tuesday afternoon. A Facebook page for Sandell had almost attained its $10,000 goal and a GoFundMe page set up by Tennison’s father raised $5,455 of its $10,000 goal by late Tuesday.
A Texas Department of Public Safety official said the single-vehicle accident happened just after 1 a.m., approximately a mile north of Old Osage Road in Coryell County.
“A 2003 Chevrolet pickup was traveling southbound (when the driver) lost control and struck a tree,” said Sgt. David Roberts, DPS public information officer.
He said none of the three juveniles were wearing seatbelts, and that two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
“The third juvenile was transported to the hospital for incapacitating injuries,” Roberts said. He declined to update the boy’s condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
Visitation for Ethan Sandell will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Scott’s Funeral Home, 2425 E. Main St. in Gatesville. Services for Sandell will take place 3 p.m. Thursday at Coryell Community Church, 115 N. Levita Road in Gatesville.
Visitation for Kyle Tennison will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville. Services for Tennison will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Coryell Community Church in Gatesville.
