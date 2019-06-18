Community Hands of Central Texas held its inaugural Family and Community Connections event Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center.
Community Hands is a nonprofit that provides resources for four different tiers of the community — youth and family development, higher education preparation, elderly advocacy, and wellness.
Philemon Brown is a board member of Community Hands.
“We put it together to connect people and resources,” Brown said. “It kind of came about because there was such a gap in the community in terms of support for kids.”
He said the organization aims to “help younger parents prepare their kids to live life.”
Programs presented at the event were about parenting skills, college preparation, civility, peer-to-peer success and internet safety.
Julian Marinez, child safety coordinator with the Killeen Police Department, gave the presentation on internet safety.
The presentation focused on keeping children safe on social media and offer parents strategies for monitoring usage of electronic devices.
Brown said the nonprofit envisions partnering with local high schools and Texas A&M University-Central Texas to have social work students partner with parents to help them in the aspects listed above.
For more information about Community Hands, call 254-220-9337 or 254-289-3861.
