The Killeen Community Development Department and the Community Development Advisory Committee will host community planning meetings beginning this week to gain public input in development of the fiscal tear 2019 Annual Action Plan.
Meetings are expected to last about 90 minutes and will begin with a presentation about the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership programs.
Attendees will then participate in identifying and prioritizing strategies to address local needs, according to a city news release.
A new digital component will record real-time results from participants through web and text technology. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mobile phone or tablet, but this is not required to participate.
Meetings are scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 21 at the Human Resources Building, 718 N. Second St., suite B, Killeen Arts and Activities Center campus. There is no cost to attend.
The results of the community planning meetings will be combined with established priorities in the fiscal year 2015-2019 Consolidated Strategic Plan to identify funding priorities for allocations Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020.
The annual action plan establishes priority community needs and disbursement of federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds.
Funds can be used for programs, services, public facilities and public improvements that address local needs in areas such as health, employment, education, homelessness, the elderly and veterans.
Community planning meetings are part of the city’s Citizen Participation Plan, which seeks to engage community leaders, stakeholders, developers, lenders, nonprofit and for-profit entities, and other interested parties in the planning process.
Meetings are also in accordance with HUD’s general requirements for grant programs that encourage and involve residents, including people in predominantly low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, in the development of annual strategies to address community needs.
For more information about these meetings or Community Development programs, go to killeentexas.gov/communitydevelopment.
