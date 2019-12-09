CRIME4.jpg

The second meeting of the anti-crime Community Coalition will be at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Anderson Chapel AME Church, 1002 Jefferis Ave., in Killeen. The meeting is open to the public.

Lolita Gilmore, a District 1 resident, is holding the meetings to discuss several topics, including the increase in crime in the 76541 zip code which is mostly north Killeen.

