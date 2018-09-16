Children’s events at the Killeen library and Chick-fil-A will kick off this week.
On Thursday, residents in Killeen and Salado will have the opportunity to attend committee meetings about keeping their communities beautiful.
Many events are slated for the weekend throughout the Central Texas corridor, including the Salado Chocolate and Wine Festival 2018, which will run through Sunday, and the second annual Copperas Cove Food Truck Festival on Saturday night.
Locals will be able to attend an expo dedicated to health, beauty and more Sunday in Killeen.
Monday
The Killeen library will host Story Time from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Copper Mountain branch at 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, for children up to age 8.
Tuesday
The Killeen library will host Story Time from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Copper Mountain branch for children up to age 5.
Chick-fil-A will host Family Paint Night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Killeen location, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway. The free event for the whole family will include paint and a canvas. Attendees can paint a photo of Chick-fil-A mascot Cow.
Wednesday
The Killeen library will host Story Time from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Copper Mountain branch for children up to age 5.
Thursday
Keep Killeen Beautiful will host an Adopt a Road/Adopt a Park event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The group will provide more information about how to adopt a local road or park for trash pickup. For more information, contact the Killeen Volunteer Center at 254-501-7878.
Keep Salado Beautiful will host its annual Fall Gathering and Volunteer Appreciation Day from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 339 Van Bibber Road. The group will share 2019 plans for developing a new garden at the museum, improvements to the sculpture garden and how the 2018 Governor’s Achievement Award for the 2018 will be used to develop a new feature for Salado, to be announced in early 2019. The event will feature a taco bar, homemade desserts and refreshments.
Friday
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will kick off Film and Food from 8 to 10 p.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Cross. The movie screened will be “Wonder” and food trucks will be serving various cuisine.
The Salado Chocolate and Wine Weekend 2018 will kick off at 6 p.m. and run through Sunday, with various events at different times throughout the weekend. Local businesses and artists will offer cuisine and activities throughout the weekend. Some highlights include a four-course dinner with a smart touch of chocolate for $49.95 a person at Alexander’s Distillery on Friday, a Mud Pies Pottery event where attendees will be able to shape their own fondant from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, a Salado Winery grape stomp festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and a brunch at Alexander’s Distillery on Sunday morning. For more information or to purchase tickets for the various events, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/salado-chocolate-and-wine-weekend-2018-tickets-49135677133.
Saturday
The third annual Fall Festival and 5K will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. The walk/run event will benefit muscular dystrophy. Registration is $25 per person and includes a free kids quarter mile. To sign up go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/AnnualFallFestival5K.
A yard sale across Fort Hood is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents looking to sell their goods can set up their yards at that time and post information about their sale on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2186755928269221/.
The Copperas Cove Multicultural Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road. The Five Hills Pageant will host vendors and entertainment. Entrance to the event is free. For more information, email fivehillspageant@gmail.com.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation will host the second annual Copperas Cove Food Truck Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue E. The event will feature a food trucks, beer and wine tents, live music, bounce houses and more. Entry is $5 per carload and parking passes may be prepurchased at the Parks and Recreation office through Friday. For more information, contact Ashley Gilmore, Parks and Recreation administrative assistant, at agilmore@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
The Fort Hood Warriors Against Suicide 22K, hosted by 22 Until None, will be from 6 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. The free community event is a team-building exercise dedicated to helping members of the community get to know one another in an effort to fight veteran suicide. The route on Stagecoach Road in Killeen and Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights is stroller friendly; however, parents are responsible for children’s safety. Register at www.eventbrite.com/o/22untilnone-ft-hood-chapterfrank-cash-13547191140
Pumpkin Patch season kicks off at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane, Temple. The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 4 and feature live music from noon to 4 p.m. from local artists, alongside food vendors selling everything from nachos and frito pie to snow cones and hot dogs. Activities include a corn maze, a hayride, a critter corral, corn cannons, a bounce pad and more. Wristbands are $10 for unlimited access to activities, except sand art, which is limited to one per wristband.
The Wrench-A-Part Classic and Custom Car Show will be from 9 a.m. to noon at 4497 General W.H. Walker Expressway, Belton. The event is free for spectators and will include barbecue, shaved ice and a variety of the best custom and classic cars.
Sunday
The Infinity Expo, dedicated to fashion, beauty, health, wellness and inspiration, will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Admission is free with reservation, which may be done at www.eventbrite.com/e/infinity-expo-fashion-beauty-health-wellness-inspiration-killeen-tickets-47604701945?aff=efbeventtix. The event will feature various vendors and exhibits, live hair and makeup demonstrations and skin care workshops.
