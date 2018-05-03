The council chamber inside Killeen City Hall was transformed into a place of worship in observance of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday afternoon.
Hands were lifted toward the sky, affirmations of “amen” echoed throughout the chamber, and attendees were kneeling at their seats. Local religious leaders led the group of about 50 people in a series of prayers centering on this year’s theme of “Unity.”
“The theme is about unity, and that’s what we need in America right now,” said Juanita Rivera, Killeen resident and member of Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen. “The people need to come together and put aside our differences and just remember that God is in control.”
Killeen Mayor Jose L. Segarra began by proclaiming May 3 as a Day of Prayer in Killeen.
An annual observance of the National Day of Prayer held on the first Thursday in May has been in effect since its creation in 1952 by both Congress and former President Harry S. Truman, according to the National Day of Prayer website.
Berian Eugene McNeil of Killeen heard about the Day of Prayer at a Ministers Alliance meeting.
“[The day] is to cast our prayers on God and to make requests on behalf of the people, as well as the nation as a whole,” he said.
The prayers focused on seven different areas of concentration: prayer for the government, education, family, church, military, business and economy, and the media arts.
In Copperas Cove, the National Day of Prayer observance took place in the City Council chambers at the Technology Center. The gathering was organized by the City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance. Mayor Frank Seffrood presented a proclamation and citizens from all walks of life offered prayers.
