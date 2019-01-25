While President Donald Trump and Democrats came to a short-term solution Friday for the partial government shutdown, many federal employees still live in financial uncertainty. But Killeen-area community is reaching out to help those in need.
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Killeen Food Care Center, said that a “handful” of Transportation Security Administration employees stopped by the food pantry to receive free groceries.
“We’ve been working with other local organizations to identify those people (in need),” he said.
The food center is located at 210 N. 16th St. in Killeen and regularly provides financially stricken families with free food. Usually, residents in need can visit the center once a month. However, Cockrell said this rule does not apply for federal employees affected by the shutdown.
“We told the folks that are affected by the shutdown that they can come … as many times as they need to,” he said.
Individuals and families in need just have to verify their employment status with their government ID card.
While Lampasas residents, who have been affected by the government shutdown, can contact the Lampasas Public Utility at 512-556-3641 to discuss options to pay their utility bills, the cities of Killeen and Harker Heights do currently not have a specific deferment plan in place.
However, the public relations offices of each city recommended its residents to contact utility collections or the city directly.
According to Jerry Bark, director of public relations for Harker Heights, the city has not heard of any specific request from residents.
“The City of Harker Heights has not currently had a request from our residents who are furloughed by the government shutdown,” he said.
However, Bark encouraged affected residents to reach out for help.
“We understand that these federal employees serve our community and our country and could need our support,” he said. “We encourage those that are experiencing financial difficulties to contact the city in order to make payment arrangements.”
The Shack Caribbean Seafood & Grill Restaurant in Harker Heights will be offering a free meal to those impacted by the shutdown.
Restaurant owner Javier Cruz said his wife Sharon, who is one of the chefs at the eatery, had the idea to provide a free meal to federal civilian employees who have not been paid.
“We were thinking of the families and we know it’s hard.,” he said. “We are going to give from what we have and we have talked to other restaurants to see if they can do something for our community.”
The Cruz family, who was affected by the government shutdown in 2013, experienced the struggles that come with delayed paychecks first hand.
“My wife was a federal employee until we retired,” he said. “We were stationed in Germany when we went through a furlough. We have four children, ... it was hard.”
The restaurant will provide steamed rice, chicken fricassee and salad as a free to-go-meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1612 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights.
Federal civilian employees are asked to identify themselves with a valid ID card. Individuals who would like to contact the restaurant for more information can reach chef Sharon Cruz at 254-350-8737.
The Cruz family hopes to inspire other restaurant owners in the area to do the same and lend a helping hand to federal employees that go through financial struggles.
“We have a lot of people that work on base, a lot of federal employees in the area, it’s going to hurt everyone,” Cruz said. “Let’s see if we can activate other restaurants to do the same thing. The mission is too big for just one small restaurant to do it.”
Fort Hood has said the partial government shutdown did not affect any agencies on post, as the military was funded through separate channels.
