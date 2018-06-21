There were a few tears, and a lot of laughter, as many friends and community leaders bid farewell to Carlyle Walton, president and CEO of Metroplex Health System, and a school board member.
Walton is leaving Killeen to become president of the Adventist Health Policy Association in Washington, D.C. Metroplex is part of the Adventist system.
Several people got up to say a few words to both Walton and his wife, Astrid.
Speakers included Central Texas College Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus, Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Killeen Independent School district Superintendent Dr. John Craft and state Rep. Scott Cosper.
Many described Carlyle Walton as “passionate,” “dedicated,” “selfless” and “giving.”
They spoke of his faith in God and of the impact he made on the community.
Dr. Charles Patterson, former superintendent for KISD, and his wife drove from Austin just to attend the reception.
Patterson described Walton as “a thinker, a visionary, but also practical.”
He went on to say, “Once he made his presence known in the community, he made his heart known. I was not surprised at all of his success with Metroplex Hospital; his sense of humor, his big heart — it’s a great loss to the community.”
Segarra said, “We’re going to miss him. He is a big part of the community. They both have giving hearts — they are givers. I serve on so many different boards with Carlyle, so I know that for a fact.” Segarra also said, “He left a tremendous impact on this community.”
Afterward, Walton addressed the attendees.
“This is an amazing place to call home, just recognized as the most patriotic city in the United States of America ... we plan to be back, because this is home.”
He continued, “When you invest yourself in others, it comes back to you in spades ... my passion is unbridled when it comes to doing a small part to make this community, that is already great, even greater. I thank you for your graciousness, I thank you for loving us and for loving on us, as they say in this part of the world, and for celebrating with us.
“Thank you,” he concluded, “and love you forever.”
