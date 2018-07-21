The inaugural Millennial Family Expo was held Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center.
The expo was geared toward today’s parents molding tomorrow’s leaders, according to the event website. More than 200 people attended throughout the day.
“This was our first one,” said Georgina Reo, coordinator and financialist with iCreationz Events, the company that hosted the expo.
“But we do plan to grow it in Killeen,”
Reo got the idea for the event that included exhibitors ranging from baby boutiques to family services, including medical and dental, from a baby expo she know of in Houston.
“I wanted to put on something similar but wanted it to be more community involved,” she said.
The event was sponsored by Bath Fitter and included contests, toddler activities, face painting and entertainment for the whole family.
“I chose the convention center because I thought it was a great indoor location with A/C,” Reo added.
“But I also thought it was large enough to hold a bunch of kids so they could have fun.”
The expo was also a fundraiser for Helping Hands, a local organization that aims to help feed the homeless around Killeen, Copperas Cove, and as far as Salado and Belton.
“We support the work that’s being done to help the homeless,” said Carolyn Smith, a board member of Helping Hands, which has been around for eight years.
“We work with nonprofits to start up and help get them their funding,” Reo said. “So that they can get out there and spread their missions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.