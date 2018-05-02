The Killeen City Council lacked information about potential savings when it decided April 24 not to pursue trash outsourcing due to “miscommunicated or omitted” facts, according to the parent company of a firm that sought to take over the service.
In a letter to Killeen City Manager Ron Olson on April 26, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, Inc. said city staff deflated the monthly and yearly savings that were possible in the firm’s proposal during two council workshops April 17 and 24. The company argued the city focused on limited residential savings and ignored possible savings from outsourcing commercial services.
Fomento’s municipal solid waste division, Northampton, United Kingdom-based FCC Environmental Services, submitted a proposal for the city’s $18-million, 87-employee enterprise in March.
“A decision to privatize these services should be made only after careful and thorough analysis of the accompanying benefits and drawbacks of privatization,” the letter obtained by the Herald read. “We believe that the Council was not presented with sufficient information to make an informed decision for the best interests of the City and its residents.”
The council reached a 4-3 consensus April 24 to discontinue the request for proposals process for the service. Council members Debbie Nash-King, Jim Kilpatrick, Jonathan Okray and Juan Rivera voted to kill the initiative.
The company argued the combined effect of outsourcing both branches of the city service as well as leasing the city’s waste transfer station and recycling center and offloading staff could save the city up to $5 million over the course of a five-year contract and $20 million if three additional five-year extensions were executed by council option.
The firm also argued the city misrepresented the future costs for keeping the service, including increased pay for employees from year to year, fuel and maintenance, and landfill and transportation fees. The firm said its own research showed the city’s solid waste fund expenditures had expanded by 24 percent between 2011-16 — a nearly 5 percent annual increase on average.
The firm also noted the city would struggle to maintain its aging solid waste fleet, which it said had around one-third of its vehicles at 10 years or older.
Finally, the firm said it outlined in its proposal a plan to hire all 87 of the city’s displaced employees and potentially offer them more competitive pay and benefits.
“Besides having better compensation and benefits, the City employees would also enjoy ... opportunities for growth and promotion because of our multinational presence and the variety of positions offered ... throughout Texas and the United States,” the letter read.
City response
In a response to FCC’s letter attached to an email to council members, Director of Public Works David Olson disputed some of the firm’s claims and touted city staff’s morale and commitment to the department.
Olson argued the city’s solid waste debt service obligations — $732,000 per year by Olson’s count — would offset most of FCC’s proposed savings with residential and commercial services included.
Olson also said while the department’s expenditures have decreased, the rates residents pay have not — and likely won’t any time soon.
“While budgeted dollars have generally increased, the fee that is paid by the customers has not increased since 2015,” Olson said. “The city, at this time, does not anticipate an increase in fees, without an increase in level of service, until 2023.”
Responding to FCC’s claims the city had not considered updating its fleet, Olson said vehicle maintenance and replacement had been considered in city financial projections, which he called “stable.” Olson said uncertainty over the department’s outsourcing had delayed replacement of aging vehicles.
“(This fiscal year’s $1.5-million) vehicle purchase was originally scheduled to be presented to City Council in January 2018,” Olson said. “Given the possibility of outsourcing, that item was delayed pending the result of this issue.”
Olson said city employee morale is “currently at an all-time high” and that employees were loyal and dedicated to the city.
On Wednesday, Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine largely referred to Olson’s responses and said the city felt it presented an adequate briefing to council at the first workshop.
“A thorough summary was presented to City Council at the April 17 Workshop,” Shine said in an email “This was the opening step in Council’s deliberative process.”
Shine also disputed the firm’s claims that employee hirings were definitive in the proposal.
“The proposal is not ‘binding’ until it becomes a contract,” Shine said.
What’s next
If the council heeds FCC’s request for a reconsideration of its proposal, the outsourcing discussion could be back up as soon as a new council is seated May 15 after Saturday’s municipal election.
The firm’s claims reflect the complaints of Councilman Gregory Johnson, who argued last week the outsourcing process was “designed by senior city staff to fail from the beginning.”
In a Facebook post Sunday, Johnson said April 27’s decision was marked by a lack of decorum from council members and the audience — many of whom Johnson said were solid waste employees.
“I hope the same councilmembers that solid waste employees clapped for when a consensus was reached to halt talks of outsourcing ... are the same council members that will actually advocate for better pay for our solid waste department employees,” Johnson said.
Johnson is up for re-election Saturday.
Also up for election Saturday are seats held by Rivera and Okray. Okray will term off the council after six consecutive years of service. One of the 10 non-incumbent challengers for the council who will take Okray’s place could play a significant role in deciding whether outsourcing comes back up for consideration.
