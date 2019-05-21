Update, 11:30 a.m.: A power outage Tuesday morning affected south Killeen, including Trimmier and Saegert elementary schools for close to an hour, school officials said.
“Power went out at 8:30 and was back up at 9:25,” said Killeen ISD spokesman Terry Abbott, adding the district notified parents about the outage. “It was an area wide power outage that also included ... homes throughout the area.”
He said the outage did not affect the lunch schedule or menus.
The National Weather Service tracked a line of storms that moved through the Killeen area Tuesday morning that brought some showers and thunderstorms to the area but nothing severe, meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said.
The storms carried winds between 15 and 25 mph and rain totals around a quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service website, forecast.weather.gov.
The storms will exit the area by Tuesday afternoon and conditions will dry up for the rest of the week with high temperatures in the high 80s and near 90 degrees.
