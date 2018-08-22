COPPERAS COVE — U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, made a visit to the Veterans Helping Veterans building on Wednesday to present a certificate and a medallion to a Korean War veteran who served time as a prisoner of war.
Retired Master Sgt. Clifford L. Petrey, a local veteran, was a POW in Korea for 32 months, according to information provided before the presentation.
“I don’t feel that I deserve the accolades and all the stuff they have given me; I was a soldier, and I did my job, and that’s what I was doing then,” Petrey said. “I appreciate this, of course, I just don’t feel that I deserve it.”
After presenting Petrey with his award, Williams also presented another certificate and a medallion to Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Waters, before thanking all veterans in attendance.
“Thank you to all the veterans — this country can’t thank you enough,” Williams said. “Thank you, and God bless you.”
Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood said he was pleased that Williams was able to visit the city and honor a few veterans.
“I think it was a good ceremony, and it was good that he was able to come out,” Seffrood said of the congressman. “I like that he gets around and meets the people.”
Wednesday was a rather busy day for Williams. In the morning, he spent time with the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove before heading to Fort Hood to check on the status of new construction that is taking place on post.
“The Great Place is made up of some of the finest military men and women this country has ever seen, and as the representative of the 25th District of Texas, I have fought my hardest on their behalf for the past six years,” Williams said in a press release. “It was a great honor to be with our brave service members today, and after learning more from them, I am more confident than ever that there is no greater military force in the world. I look forward to returning to Washington next month to continue fighting for them.”
