Clothing shoppers looking for big discounts weren’t at the usual locations like the mall or the chain outlets this weekend. Instead, plenty of bargain hunters were at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center looking for deals at the Just As Nice Cosignment Sale.

“The goal of this is to help parents save a ton of money,” organizer Brandie Bass said. “We want them to come here and find great deals on great items.”

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.