Children from the local area had the chance to spend part of the day with men and women in blue Tuesday at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Killeen.
Constables from the Bell County Constable’s office, Precinct 4 spent time with students who attend the Brighter Beginnings Learning Academy out of Copperas Cove in an effort to help them be more comfortable around law enforcement officers and teach them about subject areas including school safety, pool safety, when and how to call 9-1-1 and stranger danger.
“Having the children spend time with these men and women is in line with our heroes’ week,” said Quanetta Hall, owner and director of Brighter Beginnings Learning Academy. “The children are very small and curious about a variety of things. Talking to the children about awareness of the topics presented today ties in with what we are teaching them. Even though they are so young, they take in a lot.”
Children also had the opportunity to pet a working dog and interact with McGruff, the crime dog.
“Today is a day that we can show the children that police officers can be friendly and let them know it is OK to hang out with us,” said Sgt. A.J. Torres, deputy constable. “We had a busy schedule, but we rearranged it so we could spend time with the kids.”
And the time spent with the children had a profound effect.
“I learned not to talk to strangers and how to be safe at school,” said Trenze Williams, 9, who attends Brighter Beginnings. “I also learned when someone is in danger that I need to tell another adult.”
Children weren’t the only ones who enjoyed the experience.
“Today is helpful for the officers because it helps them get away from the daily grind,” said Bell County Precinct 4 Constable Edd Melton III. “It lifts their spirits and takes some of the daily stressors off of them to do something positive.”
The event also resonated with members from the local community.
An individual who wished to remain anonymous paid for both the officers’ and children’ lunches and game cards.
“This is an example of how one good deed goes to another good deed,” said one of the owners of the pizza place.
