Fort Hood is having a controlled burn this afternoon and a lot of smoke has formed in the sky because of it.
Controlled burn on Fort Hood
Hunter King
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- No family expected for airman’s funeral on Tuesday
- New Killeen nightclub caters to the 25-and-up crowd
- Arrest warrant to be issued for woman accused of child abuse
- Man accused of Killeen murder appears in court for bond reduction
- Temple father and son fight home intruder
- Killeen woman indicted after police said she hit man with her car
- Heights woman pleads guilty to stabbing man
- Fatal shooting reported at Killeen apartment complex
- Killeen, city and school officials speak out about the arrests made yesterday following the threat on Killeen high schools
- Killeen IGA Foodliner officially closed
Images
Commented
- Salado reader points out stark differences between two letters (3)
- Highway 190 bypass reopened in Copperas Cove (3)
- 7,000 Killeen ISD employees celebrate the coming new school year (2)
- Sewage backup causes human waste, trash to spill into Trimmier Creek (2)
- Fort Bliss soldier from Killeen meets Trump, first lady (2)
- The Killeen Police Department made multiple narcotics arrests Friday afternoon (1)
- Killeen Police Department looking into Facebook video of officer holding cellphone while driving (1)
- Impact fees: Will Killeen charge developers for new roads, pipes at projects? (1)
- 2020 Democrats lay blame on Trump's rhetoric for shootings (1)
- Capital murder suspect’s pretrial hearing set (1)
Featured Businesses
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
- cpovoa
-
We Are a One Stop Shop for All of Your Web and Digital Needs! From responsive web design optimized for mobile viewing, to SEO and keyword research strategies; we will help you reach any digital marketing goal that you have for your business. We stay up to date on the latest trends to ma…
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Click here…
- demouser, kcarmona11, jwcclayton
-
- 0
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
- apulte
-
CenTex CBD is the first shop in the Temple area that focuses primarily on Cannabidiol (CBD) products. From hemp honey to pet products, our locally owned shop is ready to help you with your CBD needs. We invite you to visit us at 2807 W. Adams, Ste. J., Temple, TX. Our purpose is to offer inf…
American Dollar Saver is a weekly classified and display ad publication distributed for free in over 350 locations in Central Texas. About American Dollar Saver Available every Thursday in various LOCATIONS and communities around Central Texas Auctions Coupons Donations E…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.