Texas A&M University-Central Texas biologists are burning around 200 acres of brush Tuesday in a planned, controlled burn. The area around the burn site was cleared of juniper last year, according to the burning management plan.
"The objective of the burn is to remove the brush that was piled and has been sitting since the most recent clearing. In addition to minimal fine fuels in the area because of recent clearing, rye grass seed was spread during the fall and has established in the cleared areas providing excellent cover and further reducing the possibility for fire escape surrounding the brush piles," the plan states.
