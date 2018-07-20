The No More Violence Youth Convention hosted a friendly basketball game against the Killeen Police Department Friday afternoon at the Killeen Community Center.
The convention is in its fourth year and in its second year of hosting a youth basketball game against a local police department, according to Patricia Allen, founder of No More Violence.
“Since we got here, I’ve seen so many organizations and the city come together to work as one as a community,” Allen said. No More Violence started planning this year’s convention last October.
Initially, No More Violence started in Paris, northeast of Dallas, for two years and held a convention last year in Dallas. Area residents reached out to Allen about bringing the convention to Killeen.
The main goal of the organization is to educate the youth while breaking the barriers between them, community members, law enforcement, churches and nonprofit organizations.
“We get the police department involved because police tend to be the bad guys and we like for them to interact with our youth,” said Lena Lilly, a volunteer with NMV. “Let (the youth) know that it’s OK, they’re human too and we can all have a good time together.”
For the members of the police department who volunteered to play, such as officer Troy Fulgham, the message events like this send to the community is important.
“We go out, we have a job to do, it’s nothing personal,” said Fulgham, “but this is a great way for us to interact with the community.
“We’re everyday people. I have a life outside of the police department.”
The afternoon started with a game between the Killeen Trojans, a youth organized basketball team, and the Westside Baptist youth team.
Winner of the match then moved on to play Killeen PD.
“When they first walked in, I was like ‘Who’s that?’” said Jermahl Coleman, one of the local youth basketball members. “And once they said that was Killeen PD, I was like ‘whoa, that looks nothing like them.’”
Coleman was also looking forward to the opportunity to play against local officers and the message it could send to the officers.
“I don’t want them to look at us as bad kids who are doing whatever we want,” he said. “I want to actually have fun with police officers.”
Seeing the officers outside their normal uniform was a shock for some of the youth in attendance.
“Honestly, they look totally different to me,” said Jeremie Coleman, a member of the Westside Baptist team. “They look like normal people.
“But it actually gives us a chance to bond with the police department and kind of create a relationship so we can stop the violence.”
No More Violence holds a convention every year and travels to a new city every two years in order to continue to spread education and awareness.
“We want to impact as many people as possible,” Allen said. “And bring everybody close together as a community.”
Friday night, No More Violence also held a balloon release and Allen announced that the organization would be establishing its very first chapter in Killeen.
Allen appointed Gwendolyn Tyler as the president of the local chapter in order to continue educating the youth of the area with a yearly No More Violence convention.
“So when we leave after two years, we’ll keep it going,” Allen said. “Because, unfortunately, violence isn’t going to stop.”
An awareness workshop will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Westside Baptist Church in Killeen with various classes, and will conclude with a youth service at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The public is invited to attend as the workshops and classes for all ages.
