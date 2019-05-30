Today is the last day of school for most of the surrounding school districts. All Killeen ISD schools release two hours early today. Belton ISD releases early today as well. Temple elementary schools are also releasing early today.
The National Weather Service is expecting cloudy skies and cooler temperatures today, with the high getting to only around 83 today. There is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers in the afternoon, meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said.
Looking ahead to the weekend there is a 40 percent chance of rain Friday with high temperatures around 83 again. Rain chances decrease to around 10 percent and 20 percent on Saturday and Sunday with a high temperature around 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.