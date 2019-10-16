WEATHER Graphic

The cold front swept through the Killeen area last week was keeping temperatures cooler for a couple of days, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The week began relatively warm, with temperatures in the mid 80s, but halfway through the week temperatures have dropped down to the low 70s. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 90s by the end of the weekend.

artie@kdhnews.com

