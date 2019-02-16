After a week of mostly sunshine, rain will likely start to fall this coming week.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts rain chances as high as 30 percent for midday Monday, and then up to 60 percent by Tuesday.
Meteorologist Steve Fano said temperatures will drop, too. Highs are expected to be around the mid-40s.
“It will struggle to get above that,” Fano said. “Things are going to cool down.”
Currently, Bell County is drought-free, according to the Texas Drought Monitor.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 64 and a low of 40.
The high on Presidents Day is expected to be 56 with a low of 42.
The forecast on Tuesday calls for a high of 46 with a low of 35.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 55 with a low of 37.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits at about normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about half a foot above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
