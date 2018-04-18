A cold front moved through Central Texas this morning, taking some of the moisture out of the air and causing the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth to predict sunny skies into the weekend.
"There aren't any real rain chances until the weekend for your area," meteorologist Lee Carlaw said. "Most of the day Friday is looking like it is going to stay dry, with storm chances coming late that night."
Friday has a 30 percent chance of rain. Rain chances are expected to jump up drastically on Saturday, however, with an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms expected in the early morning hours.
"You should also have a second round of showers by late-afternoon Saturday," Carlaw said.
Temperatures throughout the week are expected to see highs of mid-70s and lows of mid-to-low-50s.
