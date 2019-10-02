Cove forum

Nine of the ten city council candidates took part in an election forum Wednesday night at the Technology Center in Copperas Cove. From left: Terri Deans, Dario Eubank, Jack Smith, Dan Yancey, Dianne Campbell, Jay Manning, Matt Russell, Gary Kent and Jayme Sigler.

 David Perdue - Herald

COPPERAS COVE - The general public got their first chance to question the candidates running for Copperas Cove City Council during a public forum Wednesday at the city’s Technology Center.

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce sponsored the forum, which a featured a half-hour long, meet-and-greet before the main event kicked-off at 6 p.m.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

