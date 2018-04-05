COPPERAS COVE — There may be a bond issue election in Copperas Cove's future, which could raise property taxes in the city.
During the Copperas Cove City Council's annual planning session Thursday, a review of proposed capital improvement projects for fiscal year 2019 included a $7.4 million animal control facility.
Combined with other capital improvement projects on the city's Capital Improvement Plan for the same period, the total needed is well over $16 million.
The state of Texas, however, only allows the city to issue $10 million in debt service certificates of obligation each year, according to interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
Council members agreed that a bond election would be necessary for voters to consider approving construction on the new animal control facility.
The council members also agreed that building a new facility is vital.
David Wellington, senior animal control officer, told the council one of the existing kennels was built in 1987. The other kennel and the Animal Control offices were built in 2002.
Deputy chief of police Brian Wyers, who oversees animal control, reported to the council that the current facility only has 12 cat cages. Quarantine and other rooms are insufficient for the staff to provide proper services.
The current facility does not meet state requirements, Wyers added. "We can't sanitize to state standards" because the building materials don't allow for proper cleaning.
A bond issue of $7.4 million to cover costs for the new facility would raise Cove residents' property taxes by five cents per $100 of a home's assessed value, according to Wyers.
Haverlah acknowledged he will not know what the total tax rate would be for the coming fiscal year until June, when the 2019 budget is closer to completion.
Graphs presented to the council during the planning session showed Copperas Cove's property tax rate — which includes taxes covering the city, Copperas Cove Independent School District, Central Texas College and Coryell County — is the highest among other municipalities in the region.
The planning session ran well into the afternoon, also featuring council discussions on bringing employees in public safety roles — fire and police — closer to market average salaries. Haverlah and Jeff Davis, human resources director, explained that plan would be done at a rate of 1.5 percent per year.
(1) comment
Governmental bodies, municipal, county, state, and federal REFUSE to live within their means, as in a budget. Every US family has a budget, either by design, or by circumstance. Citizens react to changes in their lives, loss of a job, reduced hours and wages, injury, illness, divorce, a new baby, etc... Most citizens try to save a little bit for a rainy day, others get 2nd and 3rd jobs to make ends meet, and some people resort to selling their blood and/or plasma, just to put a few scraps on the table. Governments tax and spend endlessly, boondoggle after boondoggle, and it now appears a deadly virus has overcome municipal, school, and county governmental bodies. Rather than tighten their belts, reduce spending, they prefer to bamboozle the citizenry into bonds that they can't pay, merely servicing the debt, while raising your taxes and stealing your pennies. It is beyond time to say NO. Government doesn't listen to you, except for a bond request. If they could, they'd do it WITHOUT your consent. Alas, your CONSENT is still required. It is time to be heard, just vote NO to any more money grabs, and stash your pennies away for that inevitable rainy day!!!!
