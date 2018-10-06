Copperas Cove City Council and school board candidates in the Nov. 6 general election will participate in a pair of election forums this week in Copperas Cove.
The first forum is noon Monday at the Grace United Methodist Church, 101 W. Ave. F, said Chuck Downard, moderator for the forum.
The second forum is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave.
The public is welcomed at both free events.
Running for the Cove City Council are:
Frank Seffrood, Joey Acfalle, Azeita Taylor for Mayor; Cheryl L. Meredith, Joann Courtland for Place 1; James Pierce Jr., Fred Chavez for Place 2.
Running for the Cove school board are:
Inez Faison, John Gallen for Place 1; Harry L. Byrd, Joseph Leary, Shameria Ann Davis, Jeff Gorres for Place 2.
