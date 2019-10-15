The Copperas Cove Fire Department will be holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at the main fire station, 415 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove.
The event will focus on activities that educate about fire safety and give people an idea of skills, training and physical fitness needed to be a firefighter. Hands-on activities will include a dummy drag, trying on fire gear and use of a fire hose. There will also be hot dogs, popcorn and other refreshments, a tour of the fire station and a visit from the fire department’s mascot, Fire Pup.
