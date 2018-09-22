By Cerone White
Herald correspondent
COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of people descended onto the grounds of the Ogletree Gap Reserve to celebrate Copperas Cove first multicultural festival, Saturday, where local residents showed off their individual cultural identity.
“All funds from this event will go towards the community in schools,” Ashley Coombs, co-organizer said. “Copperas Cove needed something like this. Killeen, and Harker Heights has one, so why not Cove.”
The multicultural festival was the brainchild of Coombs, who is also head of the Ms. Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
This event welcomed closed to 30 vendors on site who sold indigenous products from their individual countries. Vendors showcased their products that included different clothing, foods and beverages.
The event would not be festive without the musical selections from different dance groups from in and around Bell and Coryell counties, to include groups from the Copperas Cove community.
This festival had different dances and dancers to include the Central Texas Belly dance Association, the Poly-Mic dance group, and Arirang Korean culture group among others.
“We are happy that funds from this event will go towards Communities in Schools – Greater Central Texas,” said Stacy Bradley, site director of Communities in Schools-Greater Central Texas. “We’re like the middleman to help children get the resources that they need in order for them to succeed.”
