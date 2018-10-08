Unity was the theme Monday as Copperas Cove candidates gathered for the first of two public forums that will be held this week.
More than 30 people filled the fellowship hall at Grace United Methodist Church at noon Monday to meet the candidates running in the city elections.
Each candidate was allowed three minutes to make a statement. The candidates used this time to give the public a glimpse into their personal and professional background, as well as a quick idea of their goals for the position.
COVE MAYOR
For the mayoral candidates, the common goal was the desire for unity in the city.
“We need to get together, be together, stay together - that’s the only way to be successful as a community,” current mayor Frank Seffrood said in his statement.
“I think it’s important that the city, the Economic Development Corporation, the Chamber and the CCISD work together to have a more cohesive unit,” Azeita Taylor said to the crowd from the screen of a cell phone held by her husband. Taylor was absent from Monday’s forum as she attended the National Fire Academy in Maryland.
“I believe in one family, one community and one hope,” Joey Acfalle said, referencing his Pacific Islander heritage.
The candidates running for election in Copperas Cove are:
Mayor: Frank Seffrood, incumbent, Joey Acfalle and Azeita Taylor
City Council Place 1: Cheryl L. Meredith and Joann Courtland
City Council Place 2: James Pierce Jr. and Fred Chavez
School Board Place 1: Inez Faison and John Gallen
School Board Place 2: Harry L. Byrd, Joseph Leary, Shameria Ann Davis and
Jeff Gorres
Cove Place 1
Meredith quoted a letter she had received from an Army officer’s wife prior to her family relocating to the area. The letter directed her to drive straight down Highway 190 and stop when she got to Copperas Cove.
“She told me to stop when I hit Copperas Cove, the city built for family living. She was right, of course,” Meredith said.
Courtland began by stating that Copperas Cove is her home and her community.
“I would like to bring back the community first approach to family-oriented quality of life issues,” Courtland said.
COVE Place 2
Pierce spoke about his goals to improve the city parks, as well as to bring jobs to the area.
“Lastly, I want to fight Fathom and either reform it or terminate it,” Pierce said.
Chavez spoke of the need for unity within the entities of the city.
“There has been tribalism going on, reflective of what is going on in the national scene. Y’all, we don’t want that here,” Chavez said.
CCISD Place 1
Faison, who is running for re-election after she was appointed to fill a vacated position, spoke of the importance of education.
“My mission is building a foundation of excellence and a future of success,” Faison said.
When Gallen’s family moved to the area, they chose Copperas Cove because of the quality of the school district, he said Monday.
“I want to bring new energy and a different perspective to the board,” he said.
CCISD Place 2
Harry Byrd was absent from the meeting, but was represented by former Copperas Cove council member Gary Kent.
“Our students deserve the best instruction,” Kent read on Byrd’s behalf.
Leary, a Copperas Cove graduate and educator, spoke of his desire to give back to the community.
“I always ask myself ‘How can I help? How can I benefit more children?’” Leary said.
Davis was also absent Monday, but was represented by Dominique Parker, who spoke of Davis’ military service.
“She embodies the desire to make a significant impact,” Parker said of Davis.
Gorres addressed his unhappiness with the recent district spending.
“Are we prioritizing our limited resources to maximize the quality of education?” he said Monday.
The second forum will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave in Copperas Cove.
Saturday’s forum will be conducted differently, with each candidate given time for an opening statement before the floor is opened up to questions from the public.
Today is the last day to register to vote.
Early voting begins Oct. 22, and Election Day is Nov. 6.
