An early-morning accident between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Copperas Cove left one person injured, according to a witness at the scene.
The accident occurred around 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Business 190 and Elm Street in Copperas Cove. A truck hit a motorcycle that was allegedly speeding along the highway.
When Copperas Cove police officers responded, the truck driver — delivering newspapers for the Killeen Daily Herald — appeared to be uninjured, while the motorcycle driver was apparently injured and unresponsive.
The police department could not be reached for further information. More information will be released as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.