A man who lived in San Antonio but called Copperas Cove home is being remembered for being an avid cyclist, community activist, entrepreneur and loving father.
Tito Bradshaw’s funeral was held Thursday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen with about 560 people attending, church officials said. Bradshaw died April 1 in San Antonio when he was struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding a bicycle. He was 35 years old at the time of his death.
Bradshaw attended Copperas Cove High School, getting his GED before moving to San Antonio and attending St. Phillips College. After graduating with an associates degree in Automotvie Technology, Bradshaw began working toward opening his own business.
Bradshaw was known for leading cycling events in San Antonio, including popular monthly rides for the Downtown Highlife Bicycle Club. He also organized a mural ride around downtown San Antonio as well as the Tour de Tube, which started with a bike ride and ended with a tube ride down the Comal River.
In 2013, Bradshaw opened the Bottom Bracket Social Club in San Antonio. The club attracted a wide variety of cyclists and other members of the neighboring community. The club closed last June. In a Facebook post, Bradshaw called the club “part of a movement of art and cycling unlike anything (San Antonio) has seen.” A reason for the club’s closure was not given.
According to his obituary, Bradshaw was operating a combination bicycle and coffee shop in San Antonio at the time of his death.
Hundreds of cyclists gathered at the Hays Street Bridge in San Antonio on the evening of his death for a memorial ride in his honor. A memorial last Sunday drew hundreds more to a former church on the west side of San Antonio, where people stood in line to buy items with his likeness to help raise money for his family.
A GoFundMe page for Bradshaw’s family has raised more than $37,000 for his funeral and memorial expenses.
Many paid tribute to Bradshaw on social media, calling him a pillar of the cycling community in San Antonio. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted his condolences, saying Bradshaw’s “body may be gone, but your spirit will remain in our community forever.”
Bradshaw’s friends also say he was a caring father to his son Valentino. On Twitter, Jeff Moore said it was a shame that Bradshaw’s young son would “never know the strength of character, the wisdom, the generosity or passion his dad displayed.”
His family plans to hold a private internment. Details of his burial were not announced.
