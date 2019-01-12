KEMPNER — Saturday morning may have been chilly, but that did not deter about 50 people who come out with their guns to compete in a shooting contest.
The second Saturday of every month, the Copperas Cove Pistol Club holds its Falling Steel Handgun Match at its shooting range in Kempner. The match has three different setups or stages, and during each stage a shooter has 30 seconds to try and knock down as many targets as possible.
The participants enjoy being able to practice their skills and test those skills against others during various shooting matches, which are also held on other Saturdays during the month.
“We are a non-profit organization founded to advance handgun shooting competition through camaraderie and safety,” according to the group’s Facebook page. “We hold three competitions each month at a private range. Matches are open to all safe shooters with an interest in practical action handgun shooting. We are neither a public range nor a membership gun club. Competitions are all we do.”
