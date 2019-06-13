COPPERAS COVE — People were not the only ones to suffer Sunday when a tornado swept through western Copperas Cove. Many animals were displaced as well, including about 40 from Save A Pet animal rescue in Copperas Cove.
“We have about 60 animals in our care, and about 40 were affected by the tornado,” Save A Pet manager Brittany Weimert said. “Our biggest concern right now is that we had five birds escape, and two are still missing.”
The two birds still at large are a crested caracara and a red phase screech owl. Weimert said the birds were considered unreleaseable, meaning they are incapable of surviving in the wild.
“They are education birds (used to teach people about Texas animals) and we call them our wildlife ambassadors,” Weimert said. “The caracara is a grounded bird, his wing is injured, so he can’t go very far, but the owl could have flown anywhere.”
Weimert said if the caracara is still missing on Sunday, she will be organizing a search party with volunteers and area residents to begin combing a five-mile radius to hopefully recover the bird.
The birds at Save A Pet were not the only ones affected by the tornado, however. Several dog and cat cages were knocked around or destroyed as well, allowing the animals inside to escape. While the dogs immediately sought shelter on the porch, the feral cats apparently took the opportunity to explore the surrounding area, according to Weimert.
Also, the large enclosure that normally houses Tank — a tortoise native to Africa — had part of its fence torn down and also had two mattresses of unknown origin dropped into it.
Weimert said the community has been incredibly helpful and supportive in helping the rescue, clean and rebuild after the storm. Many people have donated large amounts of animal food and several local businesses have offered the shelter discounts on supplies.
“Right now what we really need are people willing to volunteer and help with labor, as well as more large kennels,” Weimert said. “Many of our 10’x10’ and 4’x8’ enclosures were damaged, and legally many of our animals need to be housed in a space at least that big.”
Weimert said people interested in donating supplies or labor can contact Save A Pet through Facebook at www.facebook.com/SaveAPetCopperasCoveArea.
Also, just because Weimert’s rescue needs help doesn’t mean she is isn’t helping other people affected by the tornado.
“We actually have a surplus of cat and dog food right now, thanks to so many donations,” she said. “I know a lot of other people and animals were affected by the storm, so if anyone needs help feeding their animals because of it please contact us on Facebook and we can donate some of our food.”
