A Copperas Cove High School student underwent surgery Monday afternoon for injuries sustained in Friday morning’s crash.
It was not his first surgery since the accident.
A two-vehicle collision took place Friday morning near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1113 and Farm-to-Market 580 in Topsey, north of Copperas Cove.
Three Cove students were traveling west on FM 1113 and attempted to enter the intersection when their vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet truck heading north on 580.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center at Fort Hood for treatment.
The female passenger, 15, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. A 14-year-old boy ejected from the vehicle was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
All three were Cove band students.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 58-year-old Rickey Jones, of Marble Falls, was taken by private vehicle to a nearby medical facility.
The 14-year-old passenger, Kenny Curley, remains in intensive care, and has already undergone multiple surgeries for his extensive injuries, according to his mother.
“We are still finding injuries,” Tammy Callison, Kenny’s mother, said in a Facebook post Sunday night. “Today’s were that his MCL is detached in his right knee and a small bone associated with the scapula is broken.”
The initial report filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety stated the 14-year-old was riding in the bed of the truck.
However, according to social media posts made by family members, the driver and female passenger have said the boy was in the backseat of the truck with his lap belt fastened and was ejected through the window upon impact.
DPS would not confirm that.
Parents of the students have reported that progress has been made toward recovery, but all three have challenging roads ahead of them.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Kenny by a family friend for those who wish to donate to medical and other expenses.
The Pride of Cove band booster program has set up a meal train for others who wish to get involved by donating meals to the family.
“The biggest help is thoughts and prayers,” Callison, said. “Just knowing so many people care has been our biggest blessing. We are completely overwhelmed by all of the support we’ve received!”
