COPPERAS COVE — City leaders are telling those who are unhappy with Business 190 renovation plans to air their grievances online.
The Copperas Cove City Council heard an update on the renovation to U.S. Business Highway 190. Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah provided the update on the project, which council voted to proceed with in October. Haverlah’s update mainly reiterated plans already in motion, but underscored the importance of providing written feedback.
An original plan proposed a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction. Following criticism from both residents and council members, new plans include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
In June 2019, the city anticipates completion of a majority of the design of the project. Then, between March and May 2020, bid letting for the construction of the project will occur. The Business 190 renovation is anticipated to be complete by summer 2021.
“The biggest thing anybody with comments really needs to do is get it in writing,” Haverlah said.
Last week, several residents attended a town hall on the project that was hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation in the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The forum, which allowed residents to hear updates and voice opinions, was the second TxDOT held, with the first being held in May.
For comments to be considered by TxDOT, Haverlah said they must be in writing via the official TxDOT website, a link to which is provided at www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/highway_190_master_plan/.
The next public hearing will be Feb. 27, again at the civic center.
In other business, council members entered into an interlocal agreement with the Centex Fire & Arson Task Force for fire, arson and explosive detection, investigative and prosecutorial capabilities.
“This provides personnel ... related to fire investigation,” said Fire Chief Michael Neujahr.
The agreement enables agencies that are already under mutual aid agreements with each other to provide the investigative resources and personnel for each other when requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.