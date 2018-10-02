Utility rates have gone up in Copperas Cove.
"The City of Copperas Cove would like to ensure our utility customers are aware of several utility rates that have changed and became effective on October 1, 2018," according to a city news release issued this morning.
The change in utility rates was approved by the City Council during the City’s annual budget process. The increase in rates will assist the City in providing sustainable water to the community. The new rates can be found by going to the City’s website homepage, Department tab > Administration > Budget Department > Fee Schedule; or by following the link: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/files/fee_schedule/fee_schedule.pdf
Customers with additional questions or concerns may contact City Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-254-4221, or contact Customer Care at 844-685-6349 (Monday thru Friday from 8am to 5pm CST), or send an email to copperascove.support@gwfathom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.