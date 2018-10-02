1. Yes. It’s important that the FBI get more information in wake of recent allegations.

2. Yes. Some witnesses probably will be more likely to talk to FBI investigators.

3. No. Kavanaugh has already submitted to several checks. This is unnecessary.

4. No. With a one-week time limit on the probe, it’s unlikely to yield much of value.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say without knowing what investigators are looking into.

Vote

View Results