COPPERAS COVE — Approximately 121 volunteers strapped on their boots and tackled the battle of trash during Saturday’s waterway cleanup in Copperas Cove.
The number of participants doubled since last year, according to Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Executive Director Roxanne Flores-Achmad, who took the position in December.
“It’s great to have such a great turnout. I believe this is the largest number of volunteers we’ve had,” she said.
In 2018, there were 65 people.
For Army soldier Jesse Geimai and his wife Samantha, it was their first time volunteering.
Geimai said he learned of the cleanup through his chain of command.
“We are doing something great for the community,” he said.
Samantha Geimai found interesting items during the spring cleaning; a car battery and chair legs.
A group of teens from the Grace United Methodist Church youth group found a car bumper and other large items.
“If you don’t care about the environment, everything would just become polluted waste,” 17-year-old Teresa Pack said.
The waterway cleanup was divided into two locations: Turkey Creek and Copperas Cove City Park.
Robby Robinson, a resident at Turkey Creek Estates, offered volunteers water and food during the cleanup.
Robinson, 88, was happy to see the area being cleared.
“The creek runs through my backyard and there is so much trash around there. We greatly appreciate the city and its efforts to make this happened,” he said.
A total of 960 pounds of waste was collected.
Flores-Achmad encourages residents to continue to “Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful by caring about their city.”
KCCB holds these events twice a year. The next scheduled cleanup is April 6.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/KeepCopperasCoveBeautiful.
