Killeen
Possession of drug paraphenalia was reported at 7:16 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Hallmark.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Pecan Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Pilgram Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Hillard Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Gowen Drive and Zephyr Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Alpine Street.
An arrest was made at 12:09 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop was reported at 11:35 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:32 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 8:46 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Lake Road.
An arrest was made at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
A burglary was reported at 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Wisconsin Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at midnight Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:42 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Veterans Avenue.
General information was reported at 9:14 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An assault was reported at 9:16 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault was reported at 9:18 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault was reported at 9:44 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:56 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 10:18 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:09 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Oak Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:07 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Found property was reported at 4:27 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue E.
An assault was reported at 6:50 Friday in the 1000 block of South Fifth Street.
An assault was reported at 10:04 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Harker Heights
The city does not release a police report on weekends.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:03 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
An accident was reported at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 5:42 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 5:55 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A missing person was reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A missing person was reported at 10:52 p.m. Friday on Gillen Court.
