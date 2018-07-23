A 5,000-acre fire in north Coryell County was 50 percent contained by Monday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The fire, which started Friday in the area of Harmon Road, previously led to an evacuation order that was rescinded on Saturday.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
According to information obtained by The Associated Press, the fire had jumped containment Friday and began moving toward the small town of Pearl, about 55 miles west of Waco.
The Coryell County fire was not the only blaze area first responders were fighting. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday a fire broke out on the north side of Fort Hood, and the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Service’s Fire Department began working to contain the fire.
DES Fire received mutual aid assistance from Temple, Bell County, Moffat and Sparta to assist with the fire, according to an email from Fort Hood.
According to a post on the III Corps’ Facebook page, the fire poses no immediate threat to life or property.
“Currently, the fire poses no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary,” the post said. “The Fort Hood Fire Department continues to monitor the situation and conduct offensive and defensive efforts to suppress and contain the fire.”
