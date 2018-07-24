A wildfire in northwest Coryell County is now about 75 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, which is helping to battle the blaze.
Offiicials over the weekend said the fire was 5,000 acres, but downgraded that estimate on Tuesday to nearly 2,900 acres.
"The fire is currently at 2,887 acres and 75 percent contained. We have ground crews out there patrolling the perimeter of the fire and monitoring the fire. It was so long and thin that it looked bigger than what it actually looked like from the air," said Mary Leathers, a resource specialist with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Leathers said that while it was still unclear what exactly caused the fire start, she was able to confirm it was a "roadside start." She said roadside starts can cover a lot of different causes, from random sparks to light refracting through broken grass.
The wildfire erupted Thursday in the area of Harmon Road near Pidcoke in northwest Coryell County, burning an RV and another vehicle, officials said.
The fast-growing growing fire forced emergency management officials to evacuate residents near the town of Pearl early Saturday, but firefighters stopped the fire’s progress and the evacuation order was rescinded late Saturday afternoon.
A helicopter was used to fight the blaze on Monday, Leathers said.
She said the fire was looking better today.
"I'm hoping there is not a need for aircraft," Leathers said.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood's Directorate of Emergency Services has closed two roads through the post's training area due to heavy smoke from fires, officials said Tuesday.
West Range Road, on the western portion of the training area, and Triple A Road, in the northern training area, have been closed until further notice.
The Fort Hood Fire Department continues to battle four fires in the installation's training range areas, where approximately 6,500 acres have been affected over the past four days. An overnight shift in the wind forced the two road closures this morning.
The Fort Hood Fire Department continues to monitor the situation and conduct offensive and defensive efforts to suppress and contain the fires.
Currently, the fire poses no immediate risk of leaving the installation boundary, nor does it pose an immediate threat to life or property, Fort Hood officials said.
