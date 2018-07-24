A 5,000-acre fire in northwest Coryell County is now about 60 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, which is helping to battle blaze.
The wildfire erupted Thursday in the area of Harmon Road near Pidcoke in northwest Coryell County, burning an RV and another vehicle, officials said.
The fast-growing growing fire forced emergency management officials to evacuate residents near the town of Pearl early Saturday, but firefighters stopped the fire’s progress and the evacuation order was rescinded late Saturday afternoon.
A helicopter was used to fight the blaze on Monday, said Mary Leathers, a resource specialist with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
She said the fire was looking better today.
"I'm hoping there is not a need for aircraft," Leathers said.
Officials estimate the fire has burned about 5,005 acres.
