Coryell Health in Gatesville will hold a memorial ceremony and prayer circle at noon Wednesday.
The ceremony, open to the public, commemorates the one-year anniversary of an explosion that claimed the lives of three construction workers and left 13 others injured. The gas-related explosion took place at 2:32 p.m. June 26, 2018, in a non-public area of the hospital which was under construction.
Shocks from the blast were felt throughout surrounding neighborhoods, and witnesses likened the sound of the explosion to that of a bomb going off. Immediately following the explosion, approximately 900 homes and businesses lost power. Officials said electric companies restored power to all but the hospital the evening of the explosion.
The companies in charge of the construction at the time of the explosion were Adolfson & Peterson Construction of Richardson and Lochridge-Priest, Inc. of Temple.
Construction of the building resumed with a re-groundbreaking on April 9, with The Skiles Group of Dallas overseeing the project.
“Despite the setbacks, we have continued to take steps to complete our renovation and expansion projects to better the health of the communities we serve,” said David Byrom, CEO of Coryell Health. “We are starting to see marked progress in the project.”
The expansion plan included new operating rooms, a new 25-bed hospital portion, a 16-bed rehab center and new administrative offices.
Coryell Health is a community-owned hospital that houses a 25-bed facility, according to the hospital.
The public is invited to attend the memorial ceremony at 1507 W. Main St. in Gatesville. The ceremony will take place in the oak tree field in front of the hospital.
For more information or questions, call Carly Latham at 254-248-6233.
