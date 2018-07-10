All facilities at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville are live following an explosion June 26 that killed two construction workers and injured 14, hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said Tuesday.
In addition, some construction work unrelated to the blast site has resumed, according to Latham. Work has begun again on a new 25-bed hospital wing and 16-bed rehabilitation center.
The hospital’s operating room, which Latham said was the last facility to open following the incident, resumed surgeries on Monday.
All independent and assisted living residents who were evacuated during the explosion returned home by Monday, July 2. All residents of The Meadows long-term care and rehabilitation nursing home returned Tuesday, July 3.
Eight injured workers remained hospitalized in facilities around the state, according to Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke. Gohlke said Tuesday three are at San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio, two are at Parkland Hospital in Dallas and three are at Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin.
Gohlke had no information on the conditions of the victims.
The blast was gas-related, investigating authorities believe. What caused the blast is still being investigated.
The State Fire Marshal’s office, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Gatesville police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives completed the on-site investigation and released the site back to the hospital on July 1.
Investigation off-scene will continue, focusing on victim and witness interviews, authorities have said. Gohlke said Tuesday that Gatesville police will not be as heavily involved in this portion of the investigation as the Fire Marshal’s office, which is leading the investigation.
Attorneys for Wilber Dimas, one of the construction workers injured in the explosion, were granted a restraining order July 3 in the McLennan County District Court. The order is an effort to protect the primary physical evidence that could indicate the cause of the explosion, Dimas' attorneys said in a written statement.
The utility area that will provide systems to the expansion in and around the explosion site, however, have been left alone.
"We will continue to respect and follow the legal process," Latham said.
