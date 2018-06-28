GATESVILLE — Those involved in the investigation into and recovery from an explosion that tore through a new part of Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville hope to reopen the full campus within two to three weeks.
Hospital CEO David Byrom said Thursday the scope of the incident, which killed one construction worker and injured 15 more, has narrowed to a boiler room on the site of construction.
A state official confirmed Thursday natural gas was part of the explosion.
Byrom was among fellow hospital personnel and state, county and local authorities speaking at Coryell County Commissioners Court in the third scheduled press conference since the explosion Tuesday.
The 15 injured workers have been sent to hospitals in San Antonio, Austin, Temple and Dallas, according to Bob Harrell, Coryell County emergency coordinator. Harrell could not describe their current conditions or whether any have been released.
Michael Wayne Bruggman, 43, of Rogers, died. He had been working as a construction supervisor for Central Texas-based Lochridge-Priest Inc., company officials said Tuesday.
Coryell Memorial spokeswoman Carly Latham said nine of Coryell’s in-house patients were transferred to Goodall Witcher Hospital in Clifton after the explosion.
The 78 in the hospital’s nursing home were split between Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville and Westview Manor in McGregor. Of the 31 in the assisted and independent living facility, 23 went home with family and eight went to Sunset Lutheran Ministries Home in Clifton, Latham said.
THE INVESTIGATION
Although the cause of the explosion had not been determined, a state spokeswoman said gas was involved.
“Atmos Energy, Mid-Tex reported a natural gas explosion within the boiler room of a hospital, which had been undergoing renovations,” said Ramona Nye, Railroad Commission of Texas spokeswoman. “Atmos reports that all natural gas mains leading to the hospital were isolated.”
Nye said the cause of the incident has not been determined and that investigation continues. Harrell confirmed the report from the Railroad Commission.
Investigators, led by the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office, have been unable to safely enter the boiler room, which they said is at risk of collapsing. Work has begun to “shore up” the walls and ceiling before entering and collecting evidence.
All hospital buildings, with the exception of the boiler room, were released from law enforcement back to Coryell Memorial staff Thursday, according to Gatesville Chief of Police Nathan Gohlke.
The investigation will not conclude once all buildings are released from investigators, Gohlke said.
“There’s still interviews being conducted, analyzing evidence and going through pieces ... to make an assessment of what happened inside,” Gohlke said.
Byrom said utilities throughout the hospital still need to be assessed before power is restored and the facility is operational again.
The explosion, which officials said blasted toward the north, sent shockwaves throughout the entire campus. Damage around the construction site was comparatively minor, according to Byrom.
Various light and ceiling fixtures have been found damaged. In addition, medical equipment and drugs that were inside the hospital still need to be assessed. Dust possibly dispersed from the explosion must also be cleaned before re-opening, Byrom said.
Officials said hospital recovery will be broken into phases, with a priority placed on restoring the emergency room. Byrom said he anticipates this Phase 1 to take nine days.
Coryell Memorial employees are remotely operating the hospital in the meantime. The more than 500 employees are still on the payroll, and are called upon as needed, hospital officials said.
Dr. Jeff Bates, chief medical officer, said Coryell doctors, including specialists, are seeing patients at the Clifton primary care clinic.
Staffing needs are being coordinated at Coryell Community Church. Possibly moving some operations back on campus could be explored in the coming days, according to Byrom.
Some hospital personnel at the director level and above are working in the radiology building, Latham said.
Officials said insurance representatives are working with the hospital’s financial staff to determine a dollar-amount of damage sustained from the explosion.
The $42 million expansion project, which will add nearly 120,000 square feet of facility space and upgrades to existing services. will eventually continue, according to Byrom. No date on when that could be was provided.
“Our focus today is to be tomorrow where we were Monday,” Byrom said. “Then we’ll complete the project. Our focus is getting back where we were.”
Skip Burch, president of Lochridge-Priest, said in a statement released Thursday that Lochridge-Priest is offering its support to the Bruggman family, the injured construction workers and their families.
“Moving forward, our decisions will focus on ensuring the irreplaceable members of LPI, along with their families, are provided with all possible support,” Burch said. “Our family-oriented organization will continue to ensure we maintain an active and engaged presence within our community by providing and organizing resources for those affected by this tragedy.”
“The nature of our work at times involves inherent risks, which is why safety is always our top priority,” Burch said. “We are currently reviewing all policies to ensure that protocols were followed during this incident and are hopeful the investigation findings will aid us in preventing any future accidents.”
FME news services contributed to this report.
