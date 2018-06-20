Coryell Memorial Healthcare System will open a walk-in, urgent care clinic around August to September, the company announced Wednesday.
Located inside Coryell Medical Clinic, Building 2, 1507 W. Main St. in Gatesville, patients will be able to see a provider for a range of medical illnesses like colds and flu or injuries like broken bones, bites and stings, according to a press release.
Patients, which will include adults and children 3 months and up, have the option for walk-ins — no appointments are necessary. Additionally, both self-pay and insurance are accepted.
The clinic is geared toward treating non-life threatening medical problems.
“It was a natural next step for us to add this service through our clinic. Urgent care meets a critical need for healthcare to be accessible, but also patient-oriented, convenient and cost-effective,” said David Byrom, Coryell Memorial Healthcare System CEO, in a written statement.
Ten new positions have been created to staff the urgent care and are currently in the process of hiring and training these new employees.
“We expect to be fully functional and seeing patients by late summer,” said Diedra Wuenschel, DO, Coryell Medical Clinic medical director and chief of staff.
To find out more about services at CMHS, visit www.cmhos.org or call 254-865-8251.
