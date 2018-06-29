Coryell Memorial Hospital will open urgent care out of Coryelll Medical Clinic Building 1 Saturday at 8 a.m., according to hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham.
The urgent care will be continuous until the emergency room is back open, Latham said Friday evening. All that stands in the way of the emergency room reopening is air conditioning, she added.
Latham said the hospital hopes to reopen the ER on Sunday.
