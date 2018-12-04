Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams was hospitalized Monday for a “problem with his heart,” according to a Facebook post by the county sheriff’s department.
“He did not have a heart attack … However, he did have a problem with his heart. Fortunately they were able to resolve the issue with a medical procedure the doctors performed yesterday,” the post reads.
Williams has been released from the hospital and is at home resting, according to the department.
