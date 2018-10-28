More than 1,000 parents and children formed a line Sunday that wrapped around the First United Methodist Church in Killeen, located at 3501 E. Elms Road. Most of the people in the line were wearing costumes because they were all there for the church’s annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat event, something the church has been hosting for seven years at their current location.
“Last year we had 1,250 people attend, and the weather was a little bad last year, so I think we will be able to beat that number this year,” church member and event volunteer Lauren Moffet said. “We have 22 cars set up here today handing out candy to kids.”
There was plenty of fun available for children to partake in at the event. In addition to getting candy from each of the cars, the church’s youth group had a miniature haunted maze set up at the end of the line that kids could walk through.
“I like the maze at the end, it was really fun,” Megan Sursa said. Megan was dressed up as Hermione Granger from “Harry Potter.”
Many families enjoyed the fact that there was a fun fall event available for the whole family.
“We really like the Fall Festival aspect of the event,” Mekez Morales said. “We have come to this event for three years now, back-to-back.”
The final participation count at the event was 1,425.
