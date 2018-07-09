Amidst slight chances of thunderstorms, Killeen residents can anticipate a week of summer festivities and community business.
The Camp Invention for Killeen youth begins Monday.
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees and the Killeen City Council will each meet Tuesday.
Spring Ho Festival events are scheduled around Lampasas throughout the week.
Thursday is the final registration day for adult summer sports.
A free concert, a seasonal charity fundraiser and a vegan/vegetarian festival are also scheduled.
Monday
Camp Invention is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Willow Springs Elementary School, 2501 Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. It will run through Friday. Campers will explore technology behind self-driving cars, invent a futuristic vehicle, design dream homes with smart energy, build and personalize a robotic dog, and construct a dog part. Inspired by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, the camp is part of the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics program and provides an opportunity for children in kindergarten through sixth grade to challenge their creativity, innovation and problem-solving skills. For more information, go to campinvention.org or call 800-968-4332.
The Spring Ho Festival kicks off in Lampasas with live music by Allison Hendrick and John Groves at the Ruth Eakin Outdoor Theater. Opening ceremonies are at 7:15 p.m., followed by the Spring Ho Beauty Pageant at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. to discuss proposed changes to the student code of conduct for the 2018-2019 school year and continue fiscal year 2019 budget planning, among other agenda items.
The Killeen City Council will meet at 5 p.m. to consider several resolutions, including a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Marshals Service and the authorization of a project to remodel the council chambers.
The Spring Ho festival continues with a Hayloft Party at 6:30 p.m. at the Ruth Eakin Outdoor Theater.
Wednesday
The Spring Ho Kiddie Fishing Derby for children ages 5 to 12 is from 8 to 10 a.m, followed by Gospel Night at 7 p.m. at the Ruth Eakin Outdoor Theater. A fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m. at W.M. Brook Park. County fair registration is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lampasas County Office building, 409 S. Pecan St.
Thursday
It is the final day of open registration for 2018 summer adult sports at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing. All participants must be at least 16 years old. Adult softball is $325 per team and kickball is $200 per team. The season starts the week of July 23. For more information, call 254-953-5657.
Spring Ho festivities include judging of county fair exhibits from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and display of exhibits from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lampasas County Office Building. There will be an arts and crafts fair, including pony rides and knocker ball, all day at W.M. Brook Park. A carnival is from 6 to 11 p.m. Wristbands are $15 each and are good for admission to unlimited rides or tickets are $1 each. There will be a dance contest at 7 p.m. and helicopter rides at the 580 Sports Complex.
Friday
Scott & White Heath Plan will present a performance by the Melinda Adams Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. as part of the 20th annual Hot Summer Sounds Free summer concert series at Miller Park. Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. For more information, call Holly at 298-5440.
The Spring Ho arts and crafts fair is all day at W.M. Brooks Park. A diaper derby is at 8:30 a.m. and a pet parade at 9:30 a.m. at the Courtyard Square Bandstand. County fair exhibits will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lampasas County Office Building. There will be a barbecue cook-off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hackberry Street and Avenue A and children’s activities all day. There will be entertainment from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gazebo in the Park, and a carnival from 3 to 11 p.m. Wristbands are $20 or $1 per ticket. The Spring Ho Dance, with music by Janie Fricke and Johnny Rodriguez, is from 8 p.m. to midnight in the Courtyard Square. Admission is $10 at the gate.
Saturday
Santa Paws in July, a carnival fundraiser, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at AmeriStor Self Storage, 2010 E. Elms Road, Killeen. The event will feature “Doxie Derby” wiener dog races, a doggie wash, dunk tank, fishing pond, games for pets and children, food vendors, music and a raffle. Raffle ticket proceeds will benefit Emancipet Killeen. For more information, email storage@ameristor.com
The Spring Ho parade is at 11 a.m., starting at Western and North Avenue. There will be washer pitching and horseshoe pitching tournaments at 12:30 p.m. at Gavin Garrett Soccer Field. A barbecue cook-off is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hackberry Street and Avenue A, an all day arts and crafts fair is at W.M. Brooks Park and a softball tournament is at 580 Sports Complex. Registration for the 10K, 5K and 1-mile runs will begin at 6 a.m.; runs start at 8 a.m. at Hancock Park. A carnival is from noon to midnight, Wristbands are $20 or $1 per ticket. Kayak races are at 1 p.m. at Colorado State Bend Park, followed by water sports at 3 p.m. at Hanna Springs Pool. Entertainment will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at Gazebo at the Park, followed by a concert on the Square featuring Flatland Cavalry, followed by Koe Wetzel from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $20 at the gate.
Sunday
The first Twisted Fork Vegan/Vegetarian Festival will be from noon to 7 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. The event will feature eco-conscious vendors, plant-based culinary offerings, entertainment and activities for all ages. Admission is free and attendees. For more information, go to https://www.twistedforkfestival.com/
The final day of Spring Ho will feature an all-day arts and crafts fair at W.M. Brook Park and a carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wristbands are $15 or tickets are $1 each.
